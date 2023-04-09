3 arrested after $260K in cash, 11 pounds of marijuana seized from vehicle, New Braunfels PD says

NEW BRAUNFELS – Three men are behind bars after New Braunfels police said they seized $260,000 in cash, firearms, and 11 pounds of marijuana from their vehicles.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m., Saturday, in the parking lot of Fischer Park.

Witnesses told police there were three “suspicious” men dressed in all-black clothing next to two vehicles. They also claimed the men had large amounts of cash and firearms in plain view, police said.

Two of the men were found to have active warrants for their arrests and police detained them while a K-9 officer sniffed through their vehicles -- a white Cadillac Escalade and a gray Honda Civic.

During that search, the police canine found $260,000 in cash and two large trash bags containing 11 pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun and two other firearms.

Listed below are the men who were arrested and taken to the Comal County Jail:

Eduardo Javier Munoz, 25, of Ft. Worth

Jonathan Martinez, 26, of Ft. Worth

Aaron Scott Dittman Jr., 24, of Ft. Worth

Police said each of the men is charged with possession of marijuana (greater than five pounds but less than or equal to 50 pounds) and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Dittman Jr. had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Tarrant County, according to authorities.

Martinez also had an active warrant, but out of Ft. Worth for assault causing bodily injury.

NBPD’s Street Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and said more charges could be pending for the suspects.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.