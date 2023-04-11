SAWS fixes major water main break in West Side neighborhood; water restored

SAN ANTONIO – A messy situation is over for a West Side neighborhood after San Antonio Water System crews fixed a major water main break overnight.

The crews worked early Tuesday on the break, which was found on Woley Drive near Culebra Road.

KSAT12 spoke to a SAWS worker around 4:30 a.m. who said everything is now fixed and that water has since been restored.

The SAWS website had described the break as a priority one leak, meaning that it was causing property damage.

“It went up about four inches higher than our foundation, it didn’t go into our house, it was only at the entrance of our house, but it was underneath the flooring. We hope it doesn’t happen,” Andrew Flores, a homeowner said.

Flores said he reported the leak to SAWS more than a week ago, but that the leak on Monday was the worst had been since it started.