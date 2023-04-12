Mayor Ron Nirenberg throws first pitch at Missions’ season opener; Nolan Ryan comments on new ownership

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg threw out a ceremonial first pitch to San Antonio Spurs great and Hall-of-Famer David Robinson before the San Antonio Missions started their six-game season-opening home stand versus the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night at Wolff Stadium.

Robinson was at the game as part of a new ownership group, Designated Bidders LLC, that is in now in charge of the team.

Designated Bidders LLC, purchased the team from the Elmore Group in November 2022 for a reported $28 million.

Several members of the ownership group were on hand for the game, including Robinson, former Spurs teammate and Hall-of-Famer Manu Ginobili and baseball great Nolan Ryan. Other local notables as part of the group include former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, former Clear Channel executive Bob Cohen and La Familia Cortez.

Ginobili shook hands and signed autographs and spoke to the crowd, and Ryan was asked about the two Spurs greats being part owners of the Missions ballclub.

“Well I think it’s interesting that the ownership is made up of so many outstanding individuals, and there’s so many local people here that are supportive of baseball here in San Antonio. So we were thrilled with that,” Ryan said.

The Missions would go on to win their season opener, 4-0 over the RoughRiders.

