San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease

Efforts to replace an aging Wolff Stadium could take backers outside the center city.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium.

According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.

The sale of the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres has already been approved by Major League Baseball and is expected to take place on Nov. 15, pending City Council approval of the lease assignment. Details of the purchase were not revealed in the memorandum.

The new lease would be effective until September 2031. Designated Bidders has agreed to comply with the current conditions of the lease, which includes the city paying 70% of costs for future stadium improvements with the owners paying the other 30%.

According to a report in the San Antonio Express-News, Designated Bidders wants to have a new stadium built downtown.

The Missions would be operated by Ryan Sanders Baseball, which is led by Reid Ryan, who led the development of the game-day experience at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Ryan Sanders Baseball also founded the Round Rock Express and the Corpus Christi Hooks, two minor league affiliates of the Houston Astros.

