San Antonio man fraudulently cashes $95K check meant as donation for church, police say

Alexander Mauldin, 22, was charged with two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information of five items or less, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of stealing and cashing a $95,000 check that was made as a donation to a local church.

San Antonio police charged Jared Alexander Mauldin, 22, with two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information of five items or less, records show. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Police said that a woman had Chase Bank issue a $95,000 check to a church in December, but the church never received the donation.

Instead, police said, Mauldin cashed in that check at a credit union. The affidavit states that he signed his name under the “pay to the order of” portion of the check.

Surveillance video at the credit union captured him “attempting to cover part of his head” with the vehicle visor, the affidavit states.

Investigators said the victim and church officials did not know Mauldin, and it’s unknown how he got his hands on the check.

Church officials said they did not give him permission to cash the check and wanted to press charges.

A warrant for his arrest was signed on Monday. His bond is set at $9,000.

Read also: