230 ‘very rare’ classic cars up for auction after unique ‘barnfind’

A collection of 230 classic cars will be up for auction soon in the Netherlands and it’s being described as one of “largest barnfind collections in the world in recent years,” by the auction house. Gallery Aaldering said the “very rare classics” have been stored in good condition and have stood the test of time very well.

A collection of 230 classic cars will be up for auction soon in the Netherlands and it’s being described as one of the “largest barnfind collections in the world in recent years,” by the auction house.

Gallery Aaldering said the “very rare classics” have been stored in good condition and have stood the test of time very well.

From Lancia Aurelia Spider to Mercedes-Benz 300S Roadster and from Alfa Romeo 2600 SZ to various Facel Vegas: the diversity is enormous, according to the auction listing.

Also included in the collection are classic cars from Maserati, Lancia, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Aston Martin and BMW.

“This barnfind collection is truly a unique opportunity for car enthusiasts and collectors around the world to expand their collection,” Nico and Nick Aaldering of Gallery Aaldering said. “We are very pleased to be able to auction these cars through Classic Car Auctions and look forward to seeing how much interest there is in this wonderful collection.”

The owner, identified as Mr. Palmen, had been collecting classic cars for 40 years and storing them in three different locations — two buildings and a church.

Video of some of the cars can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

Details on why Palmen put up his collection for auction were vague but the Gallery Aaldering website states that he could no longer keep his collection “due to circumstances.”

Gallery Aaldering will sell the collection through a major international online auction starting at 5 p.m. local time in Dordrecht, Netherlands on May 19. The Netherlands is 7 hours ahead of Central Time in San Antonio.

There will be viewing days for the collection from May 27-29. The auction will be closed in three parts from June 5-7. More details on the specifics of the auction can be found here.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.