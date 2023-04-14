Emergency prep supplies will be tax-free in Texas from April 22-24

SAN ANTONIO – To help Texans prepare for weather events like hurricanes and violent spring storms, the state is offering a sales tax holiday on essential items like generators, flashlights and first aid kits.

According to the comptroller’s office, the 2023 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday will be from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 to midnight on Monday, April 24.

There is no limit on the number of items purchased, but there are price limits for individual items.

For example, only generators that cost less than $3,000 and ice chests priced less than $75 are eligible for the tax-freebie.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3,000:

Portable generators

Less than $300:

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75:

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do NOT qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Additional charges affect purchase price:

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

Read more about the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday online.

Here are some resources that can help you prepare for any emergency: