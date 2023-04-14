64º

Share your parks, wildlife pictures and videos with us on KSAT Connect

Post your swimming, fishing, hiking, running photos or videos to KSAT Connect

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Images shared on KSAT Connect. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – In South-Central Texas, outdoor adventures are at almost every turn. And with warmer weather on the horizon, people are already planning their hiking, fishing and swimming excursions.

If you’re heading outdoors for a fun time, then we’d like to see your photos!

Share your photos and videos of wildlife, flowers, state parks, swimming holes, events and more on KSAT Connect and we may use them for a story online or on air.

Just visit KSAT Connect on your computer, phone or KSAT app, and select “Outdoors” under channels. There, you can connect with other KSAT readers and viewers and share your pics or videos — you may even find a new place to visit.

Here are a few images so far from the KSAT Connect “Outdoors” channel:

Joemanuel

Broad wing hawk. Saw this hawk on my street.

1
San Antonio
UpTownGirl

Our March baby Elsie is very photogenic. 🙂

0
Hondo
Pins User

Bluebonnets at sunset.

1
San Antonio
Sylvia lopez

Ducks and chickens are doing there job❤️.

0
Seguin
AnexRavensong

Busy bumblebee in the salvia.

0
San Antonio

