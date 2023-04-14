Share your parks, wildlife pictures and videos with us on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – In South-Central Texas, outdoor adventures are at almost every turn. And with warmer weather on the horizon, people are already planning their hiking, fishing and swimming excursions.

If you’re heading outdoors for a fun time, then we’d like to see your photos!

Share your photos and videos of wildlife, flowers, state parks, swimming holes, events and more on KSAT Connect and we may use them for a story online or on air.

Just visit KSAT Connect on your computer, phone or KSAT app, and select “Outdoors” under channels. There, you can connect with other KSAT readers and viewers and share your pics or videos — you may even find a new place to visit.

Here are a few images so far from the KSAT Connect “Outdoors” channel:

Joemanuel Broad wing hawk. Saw this hawk on my street. Apr 11, 2023 2 San Antonio

