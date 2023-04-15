90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

11th annual San Antonio Book Festival draws thousands

The author lineup includes 100 notable local, regional and national writers.

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio Book Festival, Events, Central Library, Family
The 11th annual San Antonio Book Festival kicked off Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown.

SAN ANTONIO – The 11th annual San Antonio Book Festival kicked off Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown.

The event attracted thousands of people from across Texas and out-of-state.

One visitor, Courtney Steels, decided to check out the book festival with her sister.

“I’m visiting from Alabama. I’m visiting my sister who is currently stationed at Fort Sam Hood. We looked up things to do here in San Antonio and this book festival was one of them. We’re excited to be able to come out and learn more about the authors and learn more about San Antonio as a whole,” Steels shared.

Longtime readers and some who are just getting started are all ready to dive into a world of literature, including 13-year-old Avery Smith.

“It’s just like a fun experience to read. You get to understand certain things about peoples’ lives or things that they came up with,” she said.

One hundred authors, including Pulitzer Prize-winning writers, led panels, discussions and book signings.

“We see our lives reflected in the books that we read. It validates our stories for us. It validates our existence, truly. With that, we are armed with the power knowledge gives,” San Antonio Book Festival Executive Director Lilly Gonzalez said.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

email

facebook

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email