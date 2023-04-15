11th annual San Antonio Book Festival draws thousands

The 11th annual San Antonio Book Festival kicked off Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown.

SAN ANTONIO – The 11th annual San Antonio Book Festival kicked off Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown.

The event attracted thousands of people from across Texas and out-of-state.

One visitor, Courtney Steels, decided to check out the book festival with her sister.

“I’m visiting from Alabama. I’m visiting my sister who is currently stationed at Fort Sam Hood. We looked up things to do here in San Antonio and this book festival was one of them. We’re excited to be able to come out and learn more about the authors and learn more about San Antonio as a whole,” Steels shared.

Longtime readers and some who are just getting started are all ready to dive into a world of literature, including 13-year-old Avery Smith.

“It’s just like a fun experience to read. You get to understand certain things about peoples’ lives or things that they came up with,” she said.

One hundred authors, including Pulitzer Prize-winning writers, led panels, discussions and book signings.

“We see our lives reflected in the books that we read. It validates our stories for us. It validates our existence, truly. With that, we are armed with the power knowledge gives,” San Antonio Book Festival Executive Director Lilly Gonzalez said.

More on KSAT: