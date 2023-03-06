San Antonio Book Festival will bring 100 authors to 11th-annual event in April

SAN ANTONIO – The 11th-annual San Antonio Book Festival is gearing up for its April 15th festival.

The festival will happen from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus in downtown San Antonio.

There will be an official opening ceremony for the festival at 9:30 a.m. featuring remarks from the SABF’s executive director, Lilly Gonzalez, along with Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

SABF is a free, family-friendly event that draws thousands of festival-goers downtown for a day full of author presentations, panel discussions, book sales, signings, and more.

“San Antonio is a city of many festivals. We love to celebrate, and I think it’s important that we celebrate literature and that we celebrate each-others stories so it’s important that San Antonio has a book festival cause that means we care about each-others stories,” said Executive Director Lilly Gonzalez

‘Lit Happens’ is a new event that will be taking place the day before the festival. This event will go from 6- 9 p.m. at Texas Public Radio headquarters. This adult-only event will feature an array of mini-events including, poetry activation, Worth Repeating and a game of Literary Death Match.

The festival will bring in 100 authors, including those from San Antonio, across Texas and other parts of our country. View the full author lineup online.

A full schedule of the festival is expected to be released at the end of March. For more information on the San Antonio Book Festival, you can visit the website.