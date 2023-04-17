Police investigate after substitute teacher in Texas encourages students to fight in classroom

A substitute teacher in north Texas was fired after she “encouraged students to fight each other during class,” the Mesquite Independent School District said.

If the video didn’t exist, it would be hard to believe. In it, you can hear a woman telling the students in a Kimbrough Middle School class to set a timer for the 30-second fight and to be quiet during the fight. She even assigned a “door holder” to keep anyone else from entering the room.

You can watch the video at the top of this article. WARNING: The video is disturbing and contains violence.

“Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place,” the statement to CNN said.

Mesquite ISD officials said the substitute had been working for the district since March 6 and has now been fired.

Mesquite is a suburb of Dallas.

The incident has been turned over to the police for possible criminal charges.

The district contacted the parents of the students in class and released a statement about the incident.

“As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner, and we share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel,” the statement reads, according to the CNN report.