Play, walk, bike in downtown San Antonio streets for 21st Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – People in San Antonio will have a safe space to play, walk, run and bike this spring when the 21st Síclovía closes streets around downtown.

The 21st Síclovía event from the YMCA of Greater San Antonio will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, which is also National Ride a Bike Day.

The free event means that city streets are temporarily closed so people can have vehicle-free space to exercise.

There will also be exercise classes, youth activities, food trucks and more, according to a news release.

Síclovía takes place in the spring and the fall in different areas of downtown. This spring, the Síclovía route will run from North Main Avenue to Lexington Avenue to Augusta Street to Brooklyn Avenue to North Alamo Street.

“Siclovia brings communities together and invites everyone to come out, get active, and have fun with family and friends,” Osiris Estrada, YMCA’s Association Director of Wellness and Personal Training, said in a news release. “We strive to energize and remind our communities of the importance of mental health. Come roll with us on our 21st car-free street route.”

The event will happen rain or shine.

Thousands of people played on the streets of downtown San Antonio Sunday morning for the 20th Síclovía.

