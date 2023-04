SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews say some food left on a stove is to blame for an apartment fire north of downtown San Antonio.

The fire happened at the City View Apartments around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday on North Frio Street, near I-10 and North Colorado Street.

Firefighters say someone left some food on the stove, and it caught fire. Three apartment units were damaged.

All residents in the building made it out OK, and no injuries were reported.

