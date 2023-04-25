3 killed in rollover crash following pursuit in Kinney County, sheriff’s office say

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – Three people are dead after a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash on Sunday, according to the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to pull over a driver suspected of human smuggling on Highway 90 in Kinney County.

The driver of a black pickup truck evaded troopers several times, and the chase eventually ended when the driver hit a ditch and started rolling.

Deputies say eight people inside were thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said two people died at the scene, and one died in a helicopter while on the way to the hospital.

