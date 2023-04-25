Man shot friend with shotgun twice for interfering with phone call, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly shot his friend with a shotgun in February has been arrested.

Ruben Lopez, 33, was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after police say he shot a friend with a shotgun on Feb. 12 in the 4000 block of San Luis Street, not far from S. General McMullen.

Lopez was on the phone arguing with his ex-girlfriend while he and the victim were watching a football game, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim tried to interfere with the phone call and that’s when police say Lopez punched the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim walked outside and was standing near the road when Lopez followed him holding a shotgun.

Police said Lopez pointed the shotgun at the victim and fired twice, hitting the victim in his lower left leg and upper body.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he called police while Lopez fled his residence.

Lopez was arrested Monday afternoon and is being held on a $65,000 bond. The second-degree felony charge carries a possible prison sentence of 2-20 years.