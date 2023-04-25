Overnight fire damages boot repair store, strip center on East Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a boot repair store damaged part of a strip center on the city’s East Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Hackberry Street, not far from West Boyer Street and Interstate 37.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames at the strip center. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started in the boot repair store and then smoke spread to the four adjoining units. There were no reported injuries.

A fire investigation team is looking for the cause of the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the building was not given.