Baby monkey escaped enclosure at San Antonio Zoo Tuesday, reunited with parents shortly after

SAN ANTONIO – A curious baby monkey escaped its enclosure at the San Antonio Zoo Tuesday afternoon and one visitor caught the escapade on video.

The three-and-a-half-month-old baby gibbon “took an unplanned adventure outside of his habitat,” zoo officials told KSAT Wednesday.

A KSAT viewer shared a video of the monkey outside of its enclosure, which can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

“Animal Care Specialists were quickly on the scene and safely retrieved the baby within minutes. The baby had remained next to his mom, who was keeping a watchful eye,” said zoo spokesperson Cyle Perez.

The zoo’s veterinary staff took advantage of the encounter to do a full physical at the zoo’s Animal Care Health Center and happily reported the baby is a healthy 1lb 12oz baby boy, officials said.

After the physical the baby gibbon was taken back to the exhibit to be reunited with his parents.

“Animal Care Specialists believe the baby took advantage of a small gap at a connection point of the mesh cabling system to the cliff wall,” Perez said.