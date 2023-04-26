VIDEO: SAPD releases bodycam footage of shootout between man, officers at South Side park

San Antonio police have released a critical incident body camera video connected to a shootout involving a man and officers at Arnold Park on the South Side.

Officers were seen in the video driving up to a scene where they were called to in the 1000 block of Gillette Boulevard on March 29.

When they arrived, a person approached their service vehicle and pointed them toward a man near the volleyball court.

Two officers were seen exiting the vehicle, prompting the man to raise his hands while they held their weapons up.

As the officers approached, the man could be seen standing up and pointing a handgun at his head.

The blurry video showed a zoomed-in part where police said the suspect pointed the gun at officers before firing a round.

The man then ran off, prompting a pursuit on foot. The video cut back to the officers in their vehicle looking for the man throughout the park.

They spotted the man, and an officer ran toward the man.

“Get down, get down,” the officer was heard saying.

The man eventually gave in and was apprehended by both officers, who recovered the handgun, as shown in the video.

SAPD identified the man as Raul Arzola, 26. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting.

Arzola was later charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for firing toward people in the park.

No officers or witnesses were hurt during the shootout.

