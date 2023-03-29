Man wounded in shootout with SAPD at South Side park

SAN ANTONIO – A man armed with a handgun was wounded after he exchanged gunfire with two officers from the San Antonio Police Department at a park Wednesday on the city’s South Side.

According to Police Chief William McManus, officers responded to a call for shots fired at around 12:30 p.m. at Ramirez/Arnold Park near the intersection of Gillette Boulevard and South Zarzamora.

When police arrived, two officers confronted a man at a volleyball court where the suspect shot at the officers at least 12 times, McManus said.

The officers returned fire and wounded the man, McManus said. The man ran about 50 yards and collapsed. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known. The officers were not injured.

McManus said the man is known to SAPD and has an “arrest history.”

One of the officers involved in the shooting has been with SAPD for three years, the other for five years.