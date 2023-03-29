65º

Local News

Man wounded in shootout with SAPD at South Side park

Incident reported at Ramirez/Arnold Park near the intersection of Gillette Boulevard, South Zarzamora

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Police Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man armed with a handgun was wounded after he exchanged gunfire with two officers from the San Antonio Police Department at a park Wednesday on the city’s South Side.

According to Police Chief William McManus, officers responded to a call for shots fired at around 12:30 p.m. at Ramirez/Arnold Park near the intersection of Gillette Boulevard and South Zarzamora.

When police arrived, two officers confronted a man at a volleyball court where the suspect shot at the officers at least 12 times, McManus said.

The officers returned fire and wounded the man, McManus said. The man ran about 50 yards and collapsed. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known. The officers were not injured.

McManus said the man is known to SAPD and has an “arrest history.”

One of the officers involved in the shooting has been with SAPD for three years, the other for five years.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

email

instagram