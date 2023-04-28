Man barricaded in car surrenders to police following standoff on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A missing man who family members said may have firearms and who made made homicidal and suicidal comments to them was holed up in his car for several hours Friday before surrendering to San Antonio police.

Family members of the man from Virginia called San Antonio police to tell them that they were concerned for his safety and that of others.

The family told police they were able to track the man’s cellphone to a general area on the city’s West Side.

Officers located the man’s car at a hotel Friday morning, and when he drove off in his car, they initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of W. Commerce Street & NW 25th Street, police said.

The man stopped but he refused to come out of his vehicle and would not follow officer commands, police said.

Several hours later, the man finally came out of his vehicle and surrendered to police. Officers took him in for questioning.

Police were attempting to secure a warrant to search the man’s vehicle.

The man has no ties to San Antonio, police said.

