Suspects on the run after gunning down cows at 2 different areas in Bexar County, deputies say

Four cows were shot in two different locations, and three of them have died. Now, Bexar County deputies are working to find the suspects responsible.

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies are looking for suspects who killed three cows and wounded one at two different locations in Bexar County.

The first incident happened just before 11:30 p.m., April 12, in the 9000 block of Elmendorf-Lavernia, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A cow was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and it died at the scene from its injuries, according to the BCSO. No traces of the suspects were found.

On April 13, just before 8:30 a.m., deputies were again called for a report of cows being shot in the 11000 block of Stuart Road.

A caller claimed she heard gunshots around 1 a.m. but didn’t suspect anything until she awoke later that morning to find three of her cows had gunshot wounds, BCSO said.

One of the cows died at the scene, another cow had to be euthanized, and the third is still receiving care from a veterinarian, officials said.

Upon further investigation, deputies said both incidents are related. They’ve also received two more reports of cows being shot and killed, though details one those incidents are limited.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org.