New Braunfels voters to decide on $140M bond package for streets, a park, and a library

Bond broken up into Props A, B, and C on New Braunfels ballots

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

New Braunfels – New Braunfels voters are considering a $140 million bond package aimed largely at accommodating the city’s rapid growth.

The bond is split into three propositions:

  • Prop A - $99.3M for Transportation
  • Prop B - $12.2M for Mission Hill Park
  • Prop C - $28.6M for a southeast library branch

Sitting in between Austin and San Antonio, New Braunfels’ population has jumped from 58,000 in the 2010 U.S. Census to an estimated 99,000 in 2021.

It’s why widening or improving six streets and improving other streets and intersections around the city takes up 71% of the proposed bond package.

“It’s the the widening of these streets is to handle the growth that we’ve had over the last 10 to 15 years,” said Mayor Rusty Brockman.

The bond also includes money for more parking, an observation tower, trails, and event space at the Mission Hill Park.

The final proposition helps pay for a library branch in the southeast part of New Bruanfels, where the city says six schools are within walking distance.

Brockman said the bond would not raise the city’s property tax rate.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys.

email