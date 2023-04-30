1 killed, 1 injured in stabbing on West Side, SAPD says

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead, and another was hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the stabbing at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cannon Drive and Benrus Boulevard.

Police said a witness was at the intersection when three people ran to his vehicle with knives.

The witness fled to his house to tell the two victims, an 18-year-old and 22-year-old man, who went to confront the suspects.

Both victims exited their truck at the intersection to fight the suspects, and they were both stabbed, said police.

The two fled the scene to a home on Farhill Street and called the police. They were both then taken to an area hospital.

SAPD said the 22-year-old man was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, and the 18-year-old is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said shell casings, blood, and a knife sheath were found at the crime scene.

The suspects have not been located.