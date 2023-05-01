These classes can help you identify the signs of mental illness

business and succcess concept - happy group of businesspeople showing v-sign together

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and nearly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness.

While you may not realize it, there are ways you can play a role in helping with mental health. The Center for Health Care Services in Bexar County offers Mental Health first aid courses.

Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.

These courses also teach you how to apply the “ALGEE” action plan.

Assess for risk of suicide or harm.

Listen nonjudgmentally.

Give reassurance and information.

Encourage appropriate professional help.

Encourage self-help and other support strategies.

These classes are recommended for everyone, but The Center for Health Care Services especially recommends them for educators, employers, police officers, hospital staff, first responders, faith leaders, community members and caring individuals.

Classes are offered virtually, hybrid and in-person. For a full list of classes and where to register, you can visit the Center For Health Care Services website.

ln the event of a mental health crisis, please call the 24-Hour Crisis & Substance Use Helpline at (800)-316-9 241 or (210)-223-$AFE (7233).