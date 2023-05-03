Early-morning fire damages South Side home; five residents displaced, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a South Side home and displaced five people early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue, not far from South Presa Street and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the single-story home. They say they did eventually get a knock down of what the called a “stubborn” fire.

Fire officials said the firefighters had no inside access to the attic and had to cut through the roof in order to get to the flames.

McKinley Ave fire image. (KSAT)

Five people did manag to get out of the house safely, but one person was checked at the scene by EMS crews for smoke inhalation.

A fire investigation team is now looking into the exact cause of the fire. A damage estimate to the home was not given.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

With the residents displaced, they are now in contact with the American Red Cross, authorities said.