Watch May 6 election livestream at 7 p.m. for results, reaction, analysis

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will convene his ‘Power Panel’ to cover election night live

KSAT Digital Staff

KSAT journalists are working around the clock to give you the latest and best coverage for the May 6 election.

Steve Spriester will host a livestream with real-time election results as polls close and the numbers begin to trickle in at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The livestream will be available in the media player above, on KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and YouTube.

Guests for the livestream will include:

  • Molly Cox, former CEO for SA2020 and now the owner of her own consulting business
  • Demonte Alexander, a military veteran and a local political consultant
  • Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner

