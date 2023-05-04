Two suspects arrested in New Braunfels for burglarizing vehicle of victim who just left a bank, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two men were arrested in New Braunfels Wednesday afternoon in what police are saying is a suspect jugging incident.

Julian Hayward Fite and Marshawn Devonte Gillis, both 31, were arrested and charged with theft of property valued at $2,500-$30,000, vehicle burglary, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and an accident involving damage to a vehicle after police say they followed a man from a New Braunfels bank to a local gas station where they burglarized the victim’s vehicle.

Police describe this type of crime as jugging, where a suspect will follow someone from a bank or ATM where the victim has withdrawn cash in hopes that they will leave that money inside their vehicle while they run errands or return to work or home, and that’s when the suspect will burglarize their vehicle and steal the cash.

According to a press release from New Braunfels Police Department, Hayward and Gillis fled the gas station in a black Toyota Rav-4 with Florida license plates after allegedly stealing the victim’s money.

Police located the vehicle after it crashed into another vehicle in the area of Walnut Avenue and Gardenia Lane.

Hayward and Gillis ran away from the crash but were apprehended shortly after by NBPD officers. Texas Department of Safety officers and San Antonio Police helicopters, as well as NBPD drones and K-9 teams, assisted in the arrests, the press release states.

Both suspects are still in custody at Comal County Jail.

NBPD officials are reminding residents to never leave cash in their vehicles and always be aware of their surroundings.

Learn more about crime prevention programs and events in New Braunfels at NewBraunfels.gov.