Woman who killed man with a drill sentenced to 35 years in prison

Mandy Lou Villegas pleaded no contest in a plea deal for the murder of 36-year-old Domingo Sanchez.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who used a drill to kill a man in 2019 has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Mandy Lou Villegas pleaded no contest in a plea deal for the murder of Domingo Sanchez, 36.

Sanchez was found tied up and dead inside a home on El Dorado Street on Feb. 11, 2019.

According to police at the time of the murder, Villegas admitted to the slaying. It was later revealed Sanchez died of blunt force trauma and asphyxia.

In court, Villegas’ attorney asked the judge to take into consideration her mental health.

According to online court records, Villegas had been found incompetent to stand trial in 2019 and was sent to a state hospital.

When Villegas regained competency, she was brought back to Bexar County. Villegas has since gone through other psychological evaluations that have found her competent to stand trial.

A trial was avoided and Villegas instead accepted a plea deal where judgment would be assessed at anywhere from five to 35 years in prison. The state asked for the maximum punishment.

“If you look at the stipulated evidence, mental health was not an issue at the time the crime was committed. I think with her statement to police, it was pretty clear that she knew what was going on,” prosecutor David Martin said.

290th District Court Judge Jennifer Peña sentenced Villegas to 35 years, with credit for time served.

Villegas is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.

Related: