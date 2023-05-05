SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for shooter who killed man in his home 10 years ago

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a killing that happened 10 years ago.

Noe M. Hernandez, 42, was found shot to death on May 4, 2013, in his living room at his home in the 600 block of Rigsby Avenue on the Southeast Side.

Police are asking anyone with information about his death to contact Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for his death.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

