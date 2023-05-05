Teen arrested for aggravated robbery pulled gun on gas station clerk during beer run, records show

A teen has been arrested after admitting to robbing a gas station last month. Alexander Hernandez, 17, was arrested Thursday afternoon on aggravated robbery charges for his involvement in a theft on April 23 at a gas station in the 8600 block of W. US Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – A teen has been arrested after admitting to robbing a gas station last month.

Alexander Hernandez, 17, was arrested Thursday afternoon on aggravated robbery charges for his involvement in a theft on April 23 at a gas station in the 8600 block of W. US Highway 90.

Hernandez’s guardian voluntarily brought him to the police station after seeing still shots from surveillance cameras that police provided when asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in the robbery.

The teen admitted to police that he and a friend grabbed several cases of beer and tried to leave the location without paying.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the gas station clerk locked the door remotely causing Hernandez and the other suspect to be locked in and unable to leave with the stolen merchandise.

That’s when Hernandez approached the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded that the clerk open the door to let them leave.

Hernandez and the second suspect left the store.

Police showed Hernandez the still shots from surveillance cameras and he admitted to being the person in the photos. He named the other suspect involved in the robbery but police confirmed to KSAT that the other suspect is a juvenile, which means his information can’t be released.

Hernandez told police that he was scared when he found the door locked.

Hernandez is being held at Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is charged with a first-degree felony, which carries a possible sentence of 5-99 years in prison.

The juvenile also turned himself in on Thursday, police told KSAT. It’s unclear if he will be charged.