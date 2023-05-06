DEVELOPING: Multiple victims reported after shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall

ALLEN, Texas – Dallas authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at the Allen Premium Outlets.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 800 block of West Stacy Road, off of Highway 75, in Allen. It’s about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas.

Video from KTVT shows hundreds of mall visitors evacuating the scene, some with their hands up.

WFAA reports that there are multiple victims, including children. Authorities confirmed to WFAA that the shooter is dead.

People are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statement on the shooting, which can be read below:

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” said Governor Abbott. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

.@ATFDallas ATF personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX. Allen Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ntQXLIK4bs — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) May 6, 2023

