Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into building, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a building early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 200 block fo Braniff Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Highway 281 on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man was driving his pickup truck and crashed his vehicle into a building. There were no reported injuries. SAPD said the building is a storefront for custom truck parts.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after being evaluated at the scene. The man’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.