Oodles of noodles mystery from New Jersey forest solved

Mounds of spaghetti and elbow-shaped noodles were discovered in Middlesex County

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey – The macaroni mystery out of New Jersey has been solved.

According to NBC New York, the hundreds of pounds of pasta found dumped in Middlesex County, New Jersey in late April was left there by a military veteran moving out of his mother’s home after her death.

Mounds of cooked spaghetti and elbow-shaped noodles were discovered in the woods last month. Video of the pasta piles can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

The pasta was originally thought to have been cooked prior to being thrown by a creek but it turns out that heavy rains were responsible for turning the raw pasta into what appeared to be piles of cooked food.

A neighbor told NBC New York he thinks the veteran was just trying to clear his parents’ house from stockpiles of COVID pasta purchases.

“My grandparents always had a cupboard full of cans and pasta, just to be safe,” he said.

The pasta pictures went viral shortly after the mounds of spaghetti were discovered but the mess cleaned up shortly after.

