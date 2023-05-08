WATCH LIVE: State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, Uvalde families to hold conference on Allen shooting

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN – State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the families of Robb Elementary shooting victims will hold a news conference on Monday morning to address the mass shooting in Allen.

Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is expected to address gun violence in Texas and commonsense gun safety laws, a news release states.

On Saturday afternoon, a 33-year-old gunman opened fire on shoppers at an Allen outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was shot and killed by a police officer who happened to be near the scene.

Police said they found multiple weapons at the scene, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun. They are investigating if the shooter expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology.

The Allen shooting happened nearly a year after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“We cannot let tragedies like today’s continue,” Gutierrez said on Saturday after the shooting in Allen. “We cannot allow this to be the reality for our families and loved ones.”

He added that Americans “are going to keep seeing more and more of these incidents” until commonsense gun laws are in place.

Gutierrez will be joined by Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Carol Alvarado, Senate Sen. Sarah Eckhardt and Uvalde families in his press conference on Monday.

It is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Texas Capitol. See the livestream in the video player above. Delays are possible, if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

