Former TCU quarterback in San Antonio ICU with ‘serious injuries,’ coach says

TCU quarterback Bram Kohlhausen (6) celebrates his winning touchdown during the third overtime of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, in San Antonio. TCU won 47-41. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Former TCU head football coach Gary Patterson said his 2016 Alamo-Bowl-winning quarterback is currently in a San Antonio intensive care unit for what he described as “serious injuries.”

Patterson said Bram Kohlhausen, who is best known for quarterbacking the Horned Frogs’ Alamo City victory after being a replacement starter for an unbelievable 31-point come-from-behind victory over the Oregon Ducks, currently needs “help and prayers”.

The announcement came in a Tweet sent on Monday.

“He suffered serious injuries and is ICU in San Antonio. He will need all your help and prayers!” Coach Patterson said in the Tweet. The coach however did not elaborate on the cause of the injuries.

Kohlhausen, then a walk-on quarterback, directed what is now one of TCU’s most memorable performances, setting three school bowl records during what finished as a triple-overtime 47-41 victory over the No. 15 Ducks.

The game was Kohlhausen’s one and only start that season and the team came out slow, being held scoreless at halftime. TCU outscored Oregon 31-0 in the second half to force overtime, ultimately winning the game. Kohlhausen was named Offensive MVP after passing for 351 yards and four touchdowns and the 31-point comeback matched the biggest in bowl history.

Kohlhausen had replaced star quarterback Trevone Boykin, who finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy but was arrested for striking a bicycle patrol officer after a bar fight near the River Walk. He was ultimately suspended from the game and sent home.