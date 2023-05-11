8 people from San Antonio charged for transporting stolen cars from US to Mexico, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – Eight people from San Antonio have been charged in connection with transporting stolen cars from U.S. to Mexico, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the suspects were taken into custody this week on charges of theft and exportation of motor vehicles.

They were identified as Guadalupe Alex Armendariz-Delgadillo, 46, Ivan Pacheco, 36, Julio Escamilla, 26, Derrick Ramirez, 28, Richard Joseph, 29, Michael Martinez, 20, Enrique Moreno, 23, and Leonardo Santillan, 21, in a news release.

The release states that from June 6, 2021, to Feb. 12, 2022, they either exported or attempted to export stolen vehicles and aided in the export or attempted export of stolen vehicles.

Armendariz-Delgadillo, Pacheco and Joseph are also accused of unlawfully transporting a stolen vehicle across the border from Aug. 6-Dec. 4, 2021.

Their proceedings will take place in Laredo. If convicted, they could each face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Read also: