Woman charged with capital murder accepts plea deal on lesser charge

Natalie Carrington was one of seven charged with the murder and robbery of 19-year-old mother

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

A woman charged with capital murder accepted a plea deal on a lesser charge.

In court on Wednesday, Natalie Carrington, 20, pled guilty to the charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Carrington and seven others were charged with capital murder after allegedly robbing and fatally shooting 19-year-old Jasmine Williams in 2020.

As for the other co-defendants, J’Mariah Pope-Williams has taken a plea deal, Aaron Jackson was sentenced eight years on a lesser charge, and Dorian Morphree and Kyle Phillips had their charges dismissed.

Even though Carrington accepted the plea deal on Wednesday, she must wait to be sentenced as she must testify against her co-defendants, a stipulation as part of the plea deal.

Carrington’s range of punishment will be anywhere from 15 to 25 years in prison.

There are only two of the seven still charged with capital murder. Johntavion Sounders has a court hearing in June and Alissa Weese’s in July.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

