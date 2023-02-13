Capital murder charge dismissed for two men involved in deadly shooting of 19-year-old mother

SAN ANTONIO – Two of seven people charged in the July 2020 murder of a 19-year-old woman had their capital murder charge unexpectedly dropped.

Kyle Phillips, Dorian Morphree, Natalie Carrington, J’Mariah Pope-Williams, Johntavion Sounders, Alissa Weese, Aaron Jackson were all charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and robbing Jasmine Williams inside her home.

Williams was home with her two young children when she was shot and had her tennis shoes, piggy bank, debit card and cellphone stolen, according to police.

Last week, a jury was expected to be picked for a trial for Phillips when the charge of capital murder was dismissed.

Kyle Philips, image courtesy of SAPD. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There was also a dismissal on the capital murder charge for Dorian Murphree.

Both men are still facing separate charges in unrelated cases.

Dorian Murphree, 22, is charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Jasmine Williams, 19. (KSAT)

In the meantime, the status on the cases for Carrington, Sounders, Weese and Jackson remains unknown, but according to online court records, all have their next court date on May 1.

As for J’Mariah Pope-Williams, in 2021, she accepted a plea in deal in exchange for a reduced charge of aggravated robbery and testifying against her co-defendants. It is unknown if that plea deal is still in place

KSAT 12 reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for comment on the dismissal. We were told that the DA’s office would not comment on the case as it is still under investigation.