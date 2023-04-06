Man charged with capital murder gets 8-year plea deal on lesser charge of robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A man previously charged with capital murder was sentenced to eight years in prison on a lesser charge of robbery on Thursday.

Aaron Jackson was one of seven people involved in the deadly shooting of Jasmine Williams in July 2020.

Williams was home with her two young children when she was shot and had her tennis shoes, piggy bank, debit card and cellphone stolen, according to police.

In February, two other codefendants, Kyle Phillips and Dorian Morphree, had their capital murder charge dismissed due to further investigation needed in the case.

KSAT 12 emailed the Bexar County District Attorney’s office and here is the response that we received:

“Prosecutors with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office assess each individual case in preparation for trial and offer appropriate plea bargain agreements based on the facts and circumstances of each case. Prosecutors consider multiple factors, including evidence available to prove each element of an offense at the legally required standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Often times, evidence may be insufficient to prove a higher offense, but sufficient to prove a lesser-included offense. This is particularly true in cases involving multiple defendants because the standard of proof must be met for each offense and for each individual defendant.Our prosecutors are held to the highest professional and ethical standards and given the discretion to make offers and decisions that are reasonable and appropriate to each particular case.”

The other codefendants in the case remain charged with capital murder.

Related: