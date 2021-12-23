Suspect indicted for capital murder in 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman in 2020 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

An indictment alleged Aaron Jackson caused the death of Jasmine Williams on July 14, 2020, by shooting her while robbing her.

Williams was shot inside her home and robbed of her tennis shoes, piggy bank, debit card and cellphone.

Previously, five other co-defendants were charged in the case, with 18-year-old J. Mariah Pope-Williams accepting a plea deal for a reduced charge of aggravated robbery.

Johntavion Sounders, 18; Kyle Philips, 18; Dorian Murphree, 22; and Alissa Weese, 22, were previously arrested for their alleged roles in the slaying at the home in the 8600 block of Limpkin Court.

Ad

The Juvenile Division is prosecuting Jackson’s case in the 226th District Court.

If convicted, Jackson faces a life sentence in prison without parole or the death penalty, the DA’s office said.