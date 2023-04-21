Woman free on bond in killing of 19-year-old mother now charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman free on bond awaiting trial for capital murder was arrested early Friday for driving while intoxicated, Bexar County court records show.

Natalie Carrington, 20, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. by San Antonio police.

Bond in Carrington’s DWI case was set at $5,000, but a source said she will be held in jail without bond as a result of this arrest.

Carrington had been free on bond in the capital murder case since December 2021, booking records confirm.

She was among a group of seven people charged with capital murder in the July 2020 death of Jasmine Williams, 19.

Williams was home with her two young children when she was shot and killed.

Williams’ tennis shoes, piggy bank, debit card and cellphone were stolen, police previously told KSAT.

A source familiar with the capital murder case said Carrington is scheduled to testify Wednesday during a hearing for one of her former co-defendants, Kyle Phillips.

Capital murder charges against Phillips and another co-defendant, Dorian Murphree, were dismissed earlier this year.

At least one other defendant has had the charge reduced to aggravated robbery, court records show.

Carrington and her remaining co-defendants are tentatively scheduled to go to trial May 1.

Carrington is scheduled to be arraigned in her DWI case on May 23.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment on Carrington’s latest arrest.

Also on KSAT.com: