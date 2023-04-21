Man arrested after coworker permanently disfigured in attack at workplace, police say

A man has been arrested after attacking a coworker and fracturing his jaw, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Records show 25-year-old Christopher Rodriguez was arrested Thursday afternoon on an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge, which is a second-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, the victim greeted Rodriguez as he walked into work on Oct. 23, 2022, and Rodriquez asked the victim why he was “talking s***” about him.

That’s when police say Rodriguez punched the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall on the ground.

Rodriguez continued punching the victim until the victim was able to restrain Rodriguez.

According to the affidavit, the victim suffered a fractured jaw as a result of the attack and now has a “permanent disfigurement.”

Police said Rodriguez fled the location after the incident.

An investigation revealed that Rodriguez returned to the workplace after the first attack and assaulted a second employee before fleeing again. Video of the second attack was caught on security cameras.

Rodriguez has returned to the location various times since both assaults, police said.

The address and name of the workplace were not disclosed by the police.

Rodriguez is being held at Bexar County Jail on a $30,000 bond, records show.

A second-degree felony conviction carries a sentence of 2-20 years in prison.