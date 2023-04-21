Teen arrested on murder charge following deadly shooting at San Antonio apartment, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A third person has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in September 2022 in San Antonio.

Darius Wadlington, 19, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday evening for his alleged involvement in the death of 33-year-old Carlos Madrazo.

The shooting happened on Sept. 8 at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from JBSA-Lackland and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wadlington and three other suspects entered an apartment looking for someone while four people were inside, including the victim.

One of the witnesses told police the group of four suspects had been “terrorizing the apartment complex for over a month and have assaulted or robbed over 10 people.”

According to the affidavit, Wadlington, Darryl Love II, Javon Hardaway and Corey Salas entered the apartment with handguns and went to search the bedroom and closet for someone who accused Love of stealing money.

Witnesses said the victim was giving someone a tattoo in the apartment and told the group they needed to leave and that’s when Love hit the victim in the face with his gun before shooting him three times.

Love also hit another witness with his gun, according to the affidavit.

The suspects fled the apartment and the victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Love was arrested for murder on Sept. 19 and identified the three other suspects. He told police that he and the other suspects entered the apartment with guns.

Court records show that Hardaway was arrested in December on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Salas in connection with the murder, but there are no court records indicating he has been taken into custody.

Police said their actions demonstrated a common purpose when entering the apartment and that the suspects acted together, which led to the death of the victim.