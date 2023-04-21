Man arrested for shooting at apartment manager after squatting in empty unit, police say

A man was arrested Thursday on multiple felony charges for various incidents that occurred over the last few months.

Juan Lozada, 21, is charged with first-degree felony arson, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest, records show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lozada was trespassing and “squatting” on April 10 in the Palatia Apartment Complex on Sahara Drive, near Highway 281 and Isom Road.

The maintenance supervisor for the complex recognized Lozada as a previous tenant who had caused multiple disturbances at the property in the past.

Police were initially called to the complex on April 9 after Lozada was seen with a firearm and throwing a rock at an apartment window and causing it to break.

The next day, the supervisor confronted Lozada and that’s when Lozada pulled out a gun, pointed it at the supervisor and fired a round, according to an affidavit.

Police said the supervisor was not hurt but that he and a witness went to the management office to call the police.

Lozada fled the location and was arrested Thursday, the same date he was charged with evading arrest.

The two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stem from one incident that occurred on April 10 and another on April 13. Details regarding the April 13 assault were not immediately available.

Court records show the arson arrest stems from an incident that occurred in November 2022.

Bexar County court records show Lozada was also charged with theft of a firearm in August 2022.

His bonds total $205,000, according to Bexar County Jail records.