‘I’ll f***ing end you’: Man arrested for pointing gun at sister’s ex-boyfriend, affidavit alleges

A man with nearly 30 prior charges in Bexar County was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Garza Arizmendez, 37, was arrested on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly pointing a handgun at a man on March 30.

An arrest warrant affidavit alleges that the victim had recently broke up with Arizmendez’s sister.

The victim drove to the sister’s house after the breakup to retrieve his phone, which the woman had left in her mailbox. The location of the home was not mentioned in the report.

When the victim pulled up to the home, Arizmendez pulled up behind him in a separate vehicle, got out of the car and walked up to the victim “racking the slide, presumably chambering a round” of the handgun he was holding, the affidavit states.

The victim told police the gun was within two feet of him and he feared that he would be shot.

According to the affidavit, Arizmendez told the victim “I’ll f***ing end you right now.”

The victim told Arizmendez he just wanted his phone back, according to the report.

Arizmendez fled prior to officers arrival at the scene, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the phone was not in the mailbox. The woman said she left the phone in the mailbox a week prior and didn’t know what happened to it.

Bexar County Jail records show Arizmendez bond is set at $250,000. A second-degree felony conviction carries a sentence of 2-20 years in prison.

Arizmendez has 29 prior criminal charges in Bexar County dating back to 2003. While several have been dismissed for a range of reasons, others have resulted in prison time. Past charges include burglary, drug possession, theft, felon in possession of a firearm, assault, evading arrest and more.