South San Antonio ISD to ban backpacks, large purses starting May 15

The ban also includes sling bags and messenger bags

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – South San Antonio Independent School District announced that backpacks and large purses would not be allowed on campuses starting Monday, May 15.

The district announced the backpack policy in a social media post. The ban also includes sling bags and messenger bags.

Students can still take smaller bags to school, but they must meet the following requirements:

  • Small bags and/or clutches — 5.5″ x 8.5″ or smaller
  • Clear bags — 12″ x 6″ x 12″
  • 1-gallon clear freezer bag — 12″ x 12″ or smaller

Students involved in extracurricular activities who need their backpacks must put them away at designated times, said the district.

For information on those designated areas, parents are asked to contact their home campuses.

