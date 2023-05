The fire was reported in the 2300 block of E. Houston Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators were called after a fire started at a vacant home on the East Side overnight.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the fire at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of E. Houston St.

They arrived to find fire coming from the side of the home, and they were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the is unknown at this time and it is under investigation.

