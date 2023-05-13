65º

Fire at Northeast Side home possibly sparked by lightning strike, SAFD says

Residents were able to make it out safely

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of a home on the Northeast Side were able to escape a fire that happened on Saturday morning.

San Antonio firefighters said a lightning strike to the air-conditioning unit may have sparked the fire before 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Picardie Drive.

Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the back of the home. Firefighters extinguished a small fire, and the residents were able to make it out safely.

No one was injured. The fire is under investigation.

