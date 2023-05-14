Shooting at Northeast Side car wash leaves 1 dead, 1 detained, SAPD says

One person is dead, and another was taken in for questioning after a shooting at a Northeast Side car wash, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 1200 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said the suspect and the victim were in a vehicle going through the car wash when something transpired that led to the shooting.

The suspect, between 20-30 years old, shot the victim once before coming out of the car wash and flagging down bystanders, SAPD said.

Authorities said the suspect claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense.

The victim, between 30-40 years old, died from their injuries at the scene, police said. His identity hasn’t been released.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.