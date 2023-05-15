Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after wrong-way crash into 18-wheeler on I-35, SAPD says

Image of wrong-way crash on I-35 involving an 18-wheeler.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a head-on crash into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 southbound, near Fischer Road.

According to police, the man was driving the wrong-way on I-35 when he crashed head-on into the 18-wheeler after missing three other vehicles. There were no reported injuries.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after being evaluated at the scene. The man’s name was not released.

The highway was shut down as emergency crews worked at the scene. The lanes have since reopened after the 18-wheeler was towed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

